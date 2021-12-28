Advertisement

Monroe PD seeks assistance in identifying suspect accused of kidnapping

Help Identify Suspect - (12-18-2021)
Help Identify Suspect - (12-18-2021)(Monroe Police Department)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A suspect is wanted for a kidnapping/robbery.

Monroe police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos obtained by MPD. Authorities say the suspect is wanted for questioning in a Dec. 18, 2021 kidnapping/robbery. Officers did not provide an address of the location.

Michael Fendall of MPD says if anyone knows the individual in the photos, contact MPD at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

