Monroe PD seeks assistance in identifying suspect accused of kidnapping

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A suspect is wanted for a kidnapping/robbery.

Help Identify Suspect - (12-18-2021) (Monroe Police Department)

Monroe police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos obtained by MPD. Authorities say the suspect is wanted for questioning in a Dec. 18, 2021 kidnapping/robbery. Officers did not provide an address of the location.

Michael Fendall of MPD says if anyone knows the individual in the photos, contact MPD at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

