Louisiana gets key Omicron treatment, only enough for 228 people

By Charles Burkett
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lousiana Department of Health has received 228 doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment Sotrovimob. It is the single treatment that is effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The difference that Sotrovimob has to the other monoclonal treatments is that experts have seen that the mixture targets proteins specific to the Omicron COVID variant.

The treatment was approved in May but has not been widely used, causing supply to be scarce. The state only received 228 doses of the treatment, sending only about a dozen to St. Francis Medical in Monroe, the only hospital in the area that will get the treatment. St. Francis officials say they are holing the limited doses to people that meet certain criteria according to St. Francis Chief Medical Officer Thomas Gullatt.

“The emergency use authorization gives a set of criteria which defines whether someone will be high risk or not. And that includes multiple of the following: age greater than 65, pregnancy or unvaccinated status, underlying comorbid conditions such as morbid obesity, diabetes, known carcinoma,” said Gullatt.

The company has increased the production of the treatments.

“We believe the state will distribute some additional doses after January 3. And we understand that the drug companies are significantly trying to ramp up production. So hopefully, as we get into the first quarter of 2022, significantly more doses will become available,” stated Gullatt.

The FDA also approved a five-pack dose medication from both Pfizer and Merck this weekend that will hopefully help in the fight against COVID-19. Those have yet to come to the Northeast Louisiana area and are looking to be available in 2022.

