Advertisement

Healthy ways to keep kids busy over winter break

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The winter break from school continues, but after a busy holiday, you may be running out of ways to keep your kids entertained without the use of video games or other devices.

”Lately, I have been hearing a lot of kids say how much video games is their favorite activity, so I would like to see that shift back to them actually doing something active rather than being passive and sitting in front of a TV or playing video games,” said Dr. Gina Robinson with Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

She has a few healthy suggestions to keep kids moving.

If you live in a colder climate where there is snow, have a snowball fight or build a snowman. Sledding and skiing can also keep them active.

If your winter is not white, go to the library to pick out some books.

Take a walk in the park to get some fresh air, do some arts and crafts, or even bake cookies.

If your child got a video game over the holiday, Robinson said it is important to limit their screen time.

”I would try to set limits and boundaries before the games even come out,” she said. “We really don’t want to have unlimited game time all day.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages media use for children younger than 2 years old. The organization said kids older than that should be limited to two hours a day.

Robinson said parents should not feel badly if they go over that time, but they should try not to make a habit of it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dewing Hickerson (Two Photos)
WANTED: Monroe PD searching for suspect in attempted murder
The former teacher and coach inspires people to go after their dreams
A Monroe native is now a Hollywood actor
Community drops off gifts for family devastated by house fire
Community rallies behind family that lost home in Christmas Eve fire
Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 12/27
Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Virginia state conservators work on a box believed to be a time capsule left in the pedestal at...
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
3-year-old punched at Miami pharmacy; Police arrest suspect
FILE - This photo shows members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on...
White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents