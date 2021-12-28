Advertisement

Former Bastrop Police Chief appeals suspension/demotion

By Tyler Englander
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - Former Bastrop Police Chief Carl Givens is fighting to get his job back. Givens was suspended on Sept. 2 for liking campaign posts from Mayor Betty Alford-Olive’s Facebook page.

Givens was later demoted for conduct unbecoming of an officer after firing a gun into the air in what he called self-defense.

On Dec. 28. 2021, Givens’ appeal case was taken up by the Fourth Judicial Court at the Morehouse Parish Courthouse.

Pamela Breedlove represented Givens at the hearing. She argued that the Bastrop Civil Service Board violated Givens’ rights throughout the process.

“The law is you have to give him the nature of the investigation,” Breedlove told KNOE. “Saying the word Facebook does not mean everything you have ever done on Facebook.”

Both Breedlove and the Board’s attorney, Billy Casey, agree that the Board notified Givens that they were looking into allegations that Givens has cursed at someone on Facebook. The notification didn’t say anything related to Givens liking political posts.

“But they still demoted him because he clicked like at some unknown time on a post on a personal Facebook page, not the mayors’ campaign page,” said Breedlove.

Givens was suspended for 30 days as a result of the Board’s findings.

Casey told the judge that because Givens was notified that the investigation had to do with Facebook, the Board could follow the evidence wherever it took them.

Later in Sept., Givens was demoted to captain by the Civil Service Board for the remainder of Mayor Olive’s term for firing a gun into the air at a gathering at his home.

Givens says it was to protect his home and property from a mentally ill man holding a knife.

“Just because you discharge a weapon inside of city limits, if you have justification, then you are not really violating the ordinance, because there is no intent to do anything wrong, you are protecting your people,” said Breedlove.

Casey says the Board found Givens illegally discharged a firearm in city limits because the man was across the street, not on Givens’ property.

Breedlove says regardless, the punishment violated the law.

“If you are going to demote him, that is your only option,” explained Breedlove. “If he is still on the eligibility list, he just goes back on.”

Casey did not dispute Breedlove’s claim. If Givens returned to the eligibility list, Mayor Olive could re-nominate him to serve as Chief of Police.

The court has 30 days to issue a ruling.

