ACTIVE SCENE: Standoff involving GSU homecoming suspect in Delhi

Standoff in Delhi
Standoff in Delhi(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DELHI, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have confirmed a standoff in Delhi involving a suspect in the Grambling State University shooting on Oct. 13, 2021.

Both agencies say there are over a dozen heavily armed officers and SWAT teams in the standoff.

According to authorities, officers are currently screaming for the suspect, Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll, to come out of a residence on Valley St.

This is a developing story and an active scene.

