WANTED: Monroe PD searching for suspect in attempted murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for help to locate a suspect in an attempted murder case.

They are looking for Dewing Hickerson, 54. Police say Hickerson is wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder along with several felony charges.

Police say Hickerson has a violent history and was last seen on Dec. 21, 2021, driving a maroon Mitsubishi SUV with Michigan plates.

He is described as 5′06″ 180 lbs.

If you know the location of Hickerson, please contact MPD at 318-329-2600 or CrimeStoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.