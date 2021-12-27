Advertisement

WANTED: Monroe PD searching for suspect in attempted murder

Dewing Hickerson (Two Photos)
Dewing Hickerson (Two Photos)(Source: Monroe PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for help to locate a suspect in an attempted murder case.

They are looking for Dewing Hickerson, 54. Police say Hickerson is wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder along with several felony charges.

Police say Hickerson has a violent history and was last seen on Dec. 21, 2021, driving a maroon Mitsubishi SUV with Michigan plates.

He is described as 5′06″ 180 lbs.

If you know the location of Hickerson, please contact MPD at 318-329-2600 or CrimeStoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).

