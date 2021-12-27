Community rallies behind family that lost home in Christmas Eve fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe community is rallying behind a family after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The Day family lost everything when their home on Richard Drive went up in flames on Dec. 24.

The family says the fire started in a construction trailer they kept on the side of their house.

Carey Day says her husband Andy and daughter Marlee were home while she and her son Kane were out of the house.

“They saw a man kind of running through our yard,” explained Carey, who was out Christmas shopping. “He busted into our house and was screaming, ‘your house is on fire.’”

Day says she was instantly surrounded by neighbors, church family, and members of what she called the ‘Neville Tiger Nation.’

“Even now it is overwhelming,” Day told KNOE. “It’s light. It’s love.”

Day said one neighbor even tried to put out the flames.

“My husband had to make them stop,” said Carey. “They were trying to put our house out with a garden hose.”

Day added that a complete stranger took off her shoes to give them to her 13-year-old daughter Marlee.

“Being there for my children and me, asking if they could just take her for a day, or take her to a movie,” said a tearful Day. “That is pure love.”

Day says she was most touched by community members dropping off gifts to ensure her kids had a proper Christmas.

“They have lined my entire front porch with presents for my kids and me and stockings,” explained Day. “I don’t even have words.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the Day family. As of Dec. 27, it has raised over $34,000.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.