Protecting your family from Omicron this Christmas

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Louisiana Department of Health is encouraging people to take precautions this Christmas to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

LDH recommends people wear a mask while indoors, social distance, and take their gatherings outside if possible.

LDH also encourages people to get tested for COVID-19 often throughout the holiday season.

“Some people do recommend testing before leaving just in case you might encounter a family member who is high risk or have some comorbidities that may produce some negative outcomes with contracting COVID,” LDH Surveillance Epidemiologist Helaina Desentz told KNOE.

With the weather supposed to be above 80 degrees for most of the ArkLaMiss, Desentz also encourages people to consider gathering outside.

“I would still recommend social distancing as much as possible, especially since we will have warmer weather if we can move some of those activities outdoors just so we can have as much fresh air flowing and space between family members as possible,” explained Desentz.

However, if you are going to gather indoors, Decentz says it’s essential to take precautions.

“I would definitely recommend wearing a mask indoors or social distancing as much as possible,” said Desentz.

Once Christmas is over, Desentz also recommends making sure you are COVID-free to start the new year off right.

“I would also recommend testing after you return home,” explained Desentz. “Three days is good, but I always recommend five to seven days just to see if you may have picked up on something.”

Desentz added that LDH is expecting a surge in cases and hospitalizations once the holiday season is over due to people traveling and gathering.

