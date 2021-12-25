Monroe man wanted for Christmas morning shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police are investigating a shooting on Christmas morning.

Monroe Police Department’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall says officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Deloach St. shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Christmas.

A press release sent out to KNOE 8 News stated officers located the victim, Fransqwur Harris. Harris was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

According to Monroe police’s initial investigation, a family dispute occurred that led to the shooting. Fendall says the suspect has been identified as the victim’s cousin, Latron Jones.

In Saturday’s press release, Fendall states that detectives have obtained a warrant on Jones for second-degree murder.

The community has been asked by MPD to contact the agency at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274) if anyone has information on Jones’ whereabouts.

