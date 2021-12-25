Advertisement

JPD needs help identifying suspect who broke into Medgar Evers Blvd. business

JPD searching for suspect involved in December business burglary.
JPD searching for suspect involved in December business burglary.(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are searching for a man they say broke into a business in the 4000 block of Medgar Evers Blvd. earlier this month.

At least three individuals are believed to be involved in the incident.

The name of the business and information on the other two suspects was not known.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at *(601) 355-8477.

