Adopt a Pet: Kittens!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re meeting Latte today in our Adopt a Pet segment! This super sweet kitten is available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

They’ve got plenty of kittens at the shelter right now! They will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so the next day they’ll be open is Tuesday, December 28.

They ask that you fill out an adoption application first and then call them to set up an appointment before showing up.

Right now there’s a promotion for the month of December where you can adopt two cats for $100.

You can fill out applications to volunteer or foster. Donations of food and other supplies are always much appreciated, and you can check their Facebook page for some of their most needed items.

Right now the shelter’s Christmas Wishlist includes bleach (they use a gallon daily), non-clumping litter, 33-gallon trash bags, canned cat food, treats, toys, cat scratchers, new or used blankets/sheets/pillowcases, meat flavored baby food, paper towels, shop towels, puppy pads, paper plates, bowls, brooms, liquid laundry detergent, pet carriers, and more!

While you’re filling out an adoption, volunteer, or foster application, you can also check out their online store with merchandise and 2022 River Cities Calendars! All the proceeds go toward River Cities, which is one of the region’s only no-kill cat shelters.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information. They’re located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

