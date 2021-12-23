Advertisement

US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.

Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

“Our goal is to keep health care personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities,” she added.

Isolation is designed to keep infected people away from uninfected people, to prevent further spread of the virus.

CDC officials have advised that in calculating the 10-day isolation period, the first day should be the first full day after symptoms first developed or after a positive test. If a person develops symptoms sometime after a positive COVID-19 test, the quarantine period must restart, beginning one day after the symptoms develop.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Bridges, 32
Man wanted in murder of Monroe woman captured in Houston
Fatal Crash
Vehicle crash claims life of teen in Ouachita Parish
Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark
Young NELA couple suffers tragic crash as one lives, the other dies
Fire truck
Five arrested in connection to Bastrop house fire set after fued
In a Facebook live posted by Paul Brown's close friend Todd Miles, the Entourage founding...
Lafayette musician known for ‘Bunny Hop’ dies at 50

Latest News

12 year old West Monroe Brice Yarborough helps those in need by packing backpacks full of...
12-year-old Santa helping those in need Christmas morning
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
Girl, 14, fatally shot by police during LA suspect takedown
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
12-year-old Santa helping those in need Christmas morning
12-year-old Santa helping those in need Christmas morning
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors review recordings of Holmes’ boasts to investors