St. Francis is preparing for a possible Omicron surge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local doctors are preparing for a surge in the Omicron variant during the holiday season. St. Francis Medical Center is already seeing an increase in hospitalizations. The Chief Medical Officer at St. Francis Medical Center says COVID-19 hospitalizations have already doubled this week.

Dr. Thomas Gullatt says a few patients are currently on ventilators and now, the staff is preparing for a possible surge of Omicron patients. Gullatt says the hospital has contract workers on standby. Forty-two ICU beds available and they can also open another unit to have a total of 60 beds for ICU patients.

“We’re constantly evaluating staffing models to see what the anticipated needs will be. There has been some increase in the number of folks getting tested. There has been a somewhat rise in the positivity rate. Although fortunately in Ouachita Parish the positivity rate is still less than 5% with the last set of numbers released Monday,” he said.

Gullatt is encouraging everyone to stay safe and get vaccinated or a booster shot.

