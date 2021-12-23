Ian Book to make first NFL start after Hill, Siemian, more Saints land on COVID-19 list

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s Ian Book time.

Thursday morning, with the addition of Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill to the New Orleans Saints COVID-19 reserve list, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport announced the rookie will make his first NFL start Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.

On Wednesday, Fox 8 Saints Analyst Jeff Duncan reported two starting tight ends, Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson were both added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving the position thin. Nick Vannett is the only tight end remaining on the active roster. Ethan Wolf is the only other tight end in the building, currently on the practice squad. Garrett Griffin was placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury on Dec. 18.

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) celebrates his touchdown reception with tight end Juwan Johnson in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill | AP)

Siemian and Hill joined the tight ends Thursday morning.

Sources say more players still are expected to land on the COVID-19 list.

Siemian started several games after Jameis Winston went down. He recently lost the starting gig to the team’s swiss army knife, Taysom Hill, who is playing with a mallet finger on his throwing hand and a foot injury.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun | AP)

Book is Notre Dame’s all-time leader in wins as a starting quarterback with a record of 30-5. He finished his collegiate career with a 63.8 completion percentage and there for 8,948 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. Over his four years at Notre Dame, Book ran 361 times for 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns with no fumbles.

Unvaccinated players must isolate for 10 days before testing negative. Vaccinated players must test negative twice, 24 hours apart, before they can return.

Two weeks ago, all-pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, backup running back Mark Ingram, and wide receive Ty Montgomery all landed on the COVID-19 list and were unable to test negative for the game against the New York Jets.

Last week, head coach Sean Payton tested positive and did not travel to Tampa Bay for their 9-0 shutout of the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers.

