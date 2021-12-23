OPSO’s “Santa Patrol Team” addresses drug crime while tackling shoplifting this holiday season.

Ouachita Parish, La. (KNOE) -The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office’s “Santa Patrol Team” is out to catch shoplifters this holiday season, but as KNOE’s Tyler Englander found out, they are finding a whole lot more than stolen goods.

“The only focus is the task at hand, which is catching a criminal,” explained the team’s supervisor, Lieutenant Cody Custer.

During KNOE’s three-hour ride-along on December 22, deputies arrested three people for drug crimes and seized 5.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2.9 grams of crack cocaine, 86 oxycodone pills, six ecstasy tablets, 2 grams of marijuana, and 33 other prescription pills.

Custer says his team focuses on patrolling high crime areas and areas with small businesses in the hopes of deterring criminal activity.

“We just try to show attention to areas where we may have had some problems in the past,” Custer told KNOE.

Custer says his team is trained to spot suspicious activity.

“You might see something and think that’s somebody I need to talk to or something I need to check out,” explained Custer.”

Custer says being out in the community can help them catch people doing more than stealing.

“Maybe he does have a gun, some sort of illegal narcotics, maybe a warrant,” said Custer.

During KNOE’s ride-along, it was drugs. Deputies observed a suspicious woman near a firework stand in West Monroe. When they approached, they found the woman had oxycodone, meth, and other prescription pills.

While at a gas station in Monroe, Custer noticed a nervous person in a car. Both the passenger and drive were arrested for drug offenses after crack cocaine and marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.