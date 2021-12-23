Omicron resists antibody treatments used heavily against Delta

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Antibody treatments used heavily to fight COVID-19 Delta are being held back in the fight against Omicron.

Omicron is now the dominant variant in Louisiana and monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments have failed to produce the same positive results against Omicron that it did against Delta.

The antibody treatment is a reactive one, meaning that is used in response to someone testing positive for COVID. The treatment is expensive, thus there were always far fewer overall doses to go around compared to the vaccine, which is proactive and cheap to make. which is cheap and works to prevent the need for more expensive therapies.

In light of these developments, the federal government has ceased allocating the treatments to states. In turn, the Louisiana Department of Health is pausing the administration of the treatments.

Instead, a new monoclonal antibody treatment called sotrovimab, is available, albeit in very short supply. Louisiana has received 228 doses to fight potential severe cases of Omicron. Additional allocations of sotrovimab are expected in January.

Given that the new antibody treatments are in such short supply, it remains important to get the COVID vaccine and boosters.

The COVID vaccine has proven to be very effective at suppressing the virus’ strength in an infected person, even in Omicron. This prevents the need for more expensive therapies.

LDH says as supply becomes more widely available, LDH will be ready to reopen sites when there a sufficient allocation for hospitals and community sites.

The following hospitals are expected to receive shipments of sotrovima:

North Oaks Medical Center, 15790 Paul Vega MD Drive, Hammond

Ochsner Medical Center, 1514 Jefferson Drive, New Orleans

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, 5000 Hennessy Blvd., Baton Rouge

St. Francis Medical Center, 309 Jackson St., Monroe

University Medical Center, 2000 Canal St., New Orleans

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, 1701 Oak Park Blvd., Lake Charles

More from LDH:

Monoclonal antibody treatments are a pharmaceutical intervention used to treat people who are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Monoclonal antibody treatment can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients.

Those with questions about whether monoclonal antibodies are an appropriate treatment for them should contact their provider. Those experiencing symptoms but do not have a provider can call the Combat COVID Monoclonal Antibodies Call Center at 1-877-332-6585.

COVID-19 cases are sharply increasing in Louisiana as Omicron continues to spread. LDH has shared updated guidance on staying safe this holiday season that you can find here. In short, the important thing to remember is that we have more tools to slow the spread of COVID-19 than we did at this time last year. We know layered prevention strategies can slow the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated

If eligible, get boosted

Wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

Regardless of vaccination status, get tested before and after traveling and prior to gathering with others over the holidays

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Wash your hands frequently and well

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.