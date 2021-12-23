Northeast Delta HSA and LDCC collaborate for veteran referral program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Administration (NEDHSA) and Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) have collaborated to help veterans attending classes at LDCC. The program is designed to focus on mental and behavioral health.

“They will send veterans our way for mental health behavioral health needs, and we will send referrals over there as well for pre-college educational resources,” said Julia Albritton, Special Initiatives Manager at NEDHSA.

The program was started by Executive Director Dr. Monteic Sizer when he saw a need in the veteran population.

“He was working with veterans years ago when he heard their cries for help and their needs in our community. And so he made a promise to them that he would always be there for them and to provide them critical mental health behavioral health services as well as prevention and wellness services,” said Albritton.

The Department of Veteran Affairs has been working with veterans for the past two years and have seen the mental health impact. Dr. Robin Hogue who is the Director of Mental Health at the VA understands the stress.

“We know that veterans, like the rest of our population, are living through an extremely stressful time during the pandemic. We’re all experiencing those types of stresses and having mental health treatment,” said Dr. Hogue.

The program is tailored to meet the needs of the individual veteran, including cost.

“Any costs or things associated with that will be determined upon their assessment at the clinics,” said Albritton.

Veteran Affairs officials are excited to see the community helping veterans and welcome the new partnerships.

“A united approach to providing services to service members families and veterans. So we welcome the opportunities because we did suicide prevention is the number one priority, but we can’t do it by ourselves,” said Dr. Hogue.

Any veteran in need of help is encouraged to call The Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. The service is available to all veterans, family members, and friends. They help with veterans’ mental and other needs.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.