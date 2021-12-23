Advertisement

Miller Co. inmate found hanging in his cell; Arkansas State Police investigating

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.(Storyblocks)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police is investigating after an inmate at the Miller County Detention Center was reportedly found hanging in his cell the day before Christmas Eve.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, staff members were performing cell checks when a deputy found Richard Harley, 33, of Fouke, hanging inside his cell, which he occupied alone. Staff immediately notified medical personnel and the sheriff’s office.

Officials say they had checked on Harley around 8 a.m., and at that point, he was fine.

CPR was initiated, officials say, but staff members were not able to revive Harley. He was pronounced dead at 10:09 a.m. by the Miller County Coroner’s Office.

Harley’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected at this time, the sheriff’s office says.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Bridges, 32
Man wanted in murder of Monroe woman captured in Houston
Fatal Crash
Vehicle crash claims life of teen in Ouachita Parish
Fire truck
Five arrested in connection to Bastrop house fire set after fued
Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark
Young NELA couple suffers tragic crash as one lives, the other dies
In a Facebook live posted by Paul Brown's close friend Todd Miles, the Entourage founding...
Lafayette musician known for ‘Bunny Hop’ dies at 50

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Ian Book to start as COVID wreaks havoc on Saints
Ian Book to start as COVID wreaks havoc on Saints
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast
OPSO Scat Team
OPSO’s ‘Santa Patrol Team’ addresses drug crime while tackling shoplifting this holiday season