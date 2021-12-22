Young NELA couple suffers tragic crash as one lives, the other dies

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The families of a young northeast Louisiana couple are suffering through a devastating automobile accident just days before Christmas. Now, online fundraisers have been set up for two families. One, for medical bills; the other, for funeral expenses.

The crash happened on Dec. 20, shortly after 3:30 p.m., on US Hwy. 80 at the intersection of Stubbs-Vinson Road, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say the driver of a Honda Civic, Logan Temple, 17, failed to yield at a stop sign and the vehicle was hit on the driver’s side by an oncoming dump truck. Temple was killed and his girlfriend, Kasidy Clark, who was in the passenger seat, suffered serious injuries.

Police say Temple was not wearing his seatbelt. Clark was wearing hers.

Christina Roberts organized the page for Kasidy: “She has had multiple medical procedures and surgeries to help try to heal her body and keep her alive. I can imagine as she continues to heal (which we are putting full faith in) she will have to undergo a lot of therapy and more doctor appointments.”

Leslie Lucien Smith, Logan’s step-mother, organized the other page: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has reached out to us! We may not have answered each one but know we have read them! Logan was such a great kid and loved everyone he came across. That boy always had a way of making us laugh and if we didn’t laugh he’d find away for us to laugh.”

