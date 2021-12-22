Advertisement

‘She was always my hero;’ family remembers nurse who saved woman from burning building

By Tyler Englander
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delhi, La. (KNOE) -The family of Gwendolyn Theus is speaking out after she was awarded one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.

“I definitely think my mom is a hero,” said Detirick Theus, Gwendolyn’s daughter. “She has always been my hero.”

Theus, a nurse, died last November while saving a paraplegic woman from a burning building.

On Dec. 20, Theus was awarded the Carnegie Medal of Civilian Heroism, North America’s highest civilian honor.

“I mean, it’s the highest-ranking that you can get,” explained Gwendolyn’s daughter. “It just moves me to tears.”

For Billy Theus, Gwendolyn’s husband of 42 years, the recognition makes the mourning process just a little bit easier to manage.

“This award will help remember her for the kindness and act she did toward her fellow human being,” Billy told KNOE.

“When someone dies, life goes back, everybody goes back to the same, but you are struggling with the grief,” explained Detirick. “To get a gift like that right before Christmas was great.”

Billy Theus says although the award is nice, Gwendolyn’s family already knew she was a hero.

“It’s something I’m proud about that she went like she did and gave her life for somebody else,” said Mr. Theus. “She was a caring person. She cared about people in the community. She went out of her way to help people, and that’s the way she lived.”

Theus told KNOE, Carnegie will formally award the medal in Delhi in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Vehicle crash claims life of teen in Ouachita Parish
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, La., were pronounced dead following...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 12/20

Latest News

‘She was always my hero;’ family remembers nurse killed saving woman from burning building
‘She was always my hero;’ family remembers nurse killed saving woman from burning building
Hundreds of cars came to collect frozen chicken, produce, and non-perishable items.
NELA food bank gives food to about 550 families in Ouachita Parish
NELA food bank gives food to about 550 families in Ouachita Parish
NELA food bank gives food to about 550 families in Ouachita Parish
File photo
Gov. Edwards extends Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency, requires masking in most state offices