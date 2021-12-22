Salvation Army asking for help for their Red Kettle donations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officials with The Salvation Army of Monroe are seeing 8% lower donations this year. Many business owners, like Christian Creed of Creed and Creed, are hosting kettles at their locations to help the Salvation Army.

He says there is still time to drop some change into the kettle. “We still have a week to go with our campaign, so we really need people to come out and fill up these kettles. We’ve been out here all day today at Creed and Creed, but after today, anybody who’s interested in donating can go to any one of the 20 locations,” said Creed.

They are urging people to grab the change from the car or their change jar at home to help meet their goal this year. People can go online to donate as well at monroekettle.org.

