Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Distribution

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army of Monroe partnered with area Walmarts to distribute toys to kids Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, for the Angel Tree at St. Pashals Church in West Monroe. Donations from the area helped give 485 kids a Christmas morning to remember. Capt. Jerry Casey of The Salvation Army of Monroe was ecstatic about the community coming together.

“The community has supplied us with, you know, they filled the angels, they’ve helped us with our gifts. Walmart has helped us with our bicycles. Businesses have stepped up and adopted angels,” said Casey.

He updated us if any child’s wishes were not filled. “Each and every single order that we had this year, which is wonderful,” said Casey.

Volunteers stuffed bags of toys and rolled out 140 bikes to families to put under the tree. They enjoyed the experience that brings a dose of holiday cheer. One volunteer says seeing the families happy is one thing he enjoys.

“We’ve had a couple of cars that come by and the moms and dads were very appreciative, thanking us, wishing us Merry Christmas as we do the same to them. It makes everything worth it,” said Donald Flemming, one of the volunteers from the Walmart in Rayville.

He has done this for two years and loves coming out. “We come out, have a great time, and it’s fun to just give back to the community,” said Flemming. “I look forward to doing this every year.”

Casey was grateful to the community for the success of the toy drive. “We really can’t thank them enough. It’s going to be another successful year,” said Casey.

The Salvation Army of Monroe is always accepting individuals and businesses to help throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.