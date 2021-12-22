NELA food bank gives food to about 550 families in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana partnered with the City of Monroe on Tuesday for a drive-through food distribution. Hundreds of cars came to collect frozen chicken, produce, and non-perishable items. Each month the foodbank serves at least 30,000 people in Northeast Louisiana and they give out about seven million pounds of food every year.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s awesome. Times are getting tough. The struggle is real and it’s really nice for everybody to do this,” said Shawn Lemieux, who attended the distribution.

Sarah Hoffman from the food bank said they served about 550 families.

“We’ve had a really good turnout. Of course, we’ve seen a lot of people in our community struggling over the past year and a half as COVID has impacted everyone and recently, cost of food has increased so people who are living paycheck to paycheck are really struggling to make ends meet,” said Hoffman.

A seemingly endless line of cars wrapped around the Monroe Civic Center, waiting to get food.

It’s a struggle that many families know all too well. For Shawn Lemieux, the pandemic has especially impacted his day-to-day life.

“I got laid off. I was working in the oil field when it first comes out, and then I got laid off on that, been struggling to try to find a job, doing this doing that, doing whatever I can,” said Lemieux.

He said he is grateful to receive the assistance just in time for the holidays.

“I got family coming over so it’s going to help out real good,” said Lemieux.

Hoffman said one in five people don’t know where their next meal is coming from. She said the pandemic hasn’t just impacted Lemieux, it’s impacted over 66,000 people facing hunger right here in Northeast Louisiana.

“We know that when we talk to people that have come to our distributions for help, how important it really is for them. They’re struggling just to put food on the table for their families and keep their bills paid so as their utilities go up in the winter, people are often struggling more to make ends meet,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman said due to the pandemic, the holidays, and increasing prices of food, more people are struggling than ever before. It also affects the food bank.

“Our foodbank has had to collect more food from donors as well as buying more food so our costs have increased and with the rising cost of food that has impacted our organization,” said Hoffman.

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana wants everyone to feel welcome when they come to a food distribution. Hoffman said so many people are one emergency away from needing help. She said no one should feel ashamed to ask for help.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.