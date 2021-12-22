Advertisement

Man wanted in murder of Monroe woman captured in Houston

Nelson Bridges, 32
Nelson Bridges, 32(Source: Monroe PD, State of La.)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man suspected of killing a woman in Monroe last week has been arrested in Texas, authorities said.

In a news release issued on Dec. 22, 2021, the Monroe Police Department announced the arrest of Nelson Bridges, 32.

Bridges is accused of murdering Jessica Lee, 29, who was found dead on Dec. 15. Lee was found shot inside her apartment in the 3000 block of Evangeline Street.

Investigators say they were able to connect Bridges to Lee’s death and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Bridges was captured in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 21 with the help of the United States Marshal’s Service.

Investigators believe Bridges has ties to the Bastrop area and was in a domestic relationship with the victim.

Bridges will be extradited back to Ouachita Parish where he will face a second-degree murder charge.

