Five arrested in connection to Bastrop house fire set after fued

Fire truck
Fire truck
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Five men accused of setting fires around a house in Bastrop have been arrested, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Bastrop Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Smith Street in the morning hours of Nov. 21, 2021, relating to reports of a house fire. SFM says firefighters arrived at the scene and found several small fires in the yard of the home, including evidence of fire damage to the exterior of the home and a boat parked in the home’s driveway.

After authorities assessed the scene and collected statements and evidence from witnesses in the area, SFM deputies determined the fires were intentionally set by five men due to a feud between a man living at the house and one of the suspects among the five men.

In a press release from SMF, it stated deputies quickly identified the following suspects:

  • - David Blocker, 32, was booked into Morehouse Parish Jail on Dec. 1, 2021, on two counts of simple arson.
  • - Cartavious Hampton, 28, was taken into custody in Ouachita Parish then transferred to Morehouse Parish Jail on Dec. 6, 2021, on one count of simple arson.
  • - Timothy Herring, 23, was booked into Morehouse Parish Jail on Dec. 6, 2021, on two counts of simple arson.
  • - Latravious Randle, 20, was booked into Morehouse Parish Jail on Dec. 6, 2021, on two counts of simple arson.
  • - Lamario Miller, 33, was booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail on Dec. 8, 2021, on two counts of simple arson.

According to SFM, each suspect was located and taken into custody after either confessing to their roles in the fire, acknowledging their connection to the involved parties, or admitting their knowledge of the crime.

