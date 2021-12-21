Zoo Buddy: Turkeys!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In today’s Zoo Buddy segment we’re meeting an animal you may have had in your backyard or on your table for Thanksgiving.

We’re talking about the Eastern Wild Turkey found in much of Louisiana – and the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo’s turkey, Benjamin, is a very vocal guy.

“Actually their gobble can be heard up to a mile in distance,” says Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo. “Turkeys actually are pretty vocal, people just think the males gobble, but actually they kind of hiss, they kind of cluck in a way and they shake their wings to impress the females.”

The turkeys are in the zoo’s Louisiana Purchase Exhibit near the reptile building and prairie dog enclosure.

“All turkeys kind of have these cool physical features on them, and their heads are red, white, and blue, believe it or not, it’s another patriotic thing about the turkey,” explains Taylor. “But of course their head actually engorges in blood and it causes things to expand so they can look beautiful for the females - but the one thing, in particular, is this thing on their nose that becomes a snood as it gets blood in it and it grows to probably 3 or 4 inches long.”

And, of course, they fan out their tail feathers and puff up their chests too.

“They have this beautiful little beard in front which is pretty impressive it’s like hairs it looks like a beard and these gorgeous little spurs on their ankles,” says Taylor.

You can visit the zoo every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

