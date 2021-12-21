Advertisement

Zoo Buddy: Turkeys!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In today’s Zoo Buddy segment we’re meeting an animal you may have had in your backyard or on your table for Thanksgiving.

We’re talking about the Eastern Wild Turkey found in much of Louisiana – and the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo’s turkey, Benjamin, is a very vocal guy.

“Actually their gobble can be heard up to a mile in distance,” says Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo. “Turkeys actually are pretty vocal, people just think the males gobble, but actually they kind of hiss, they kind of cluck in a way and they shake their wings to impress the females.”

The turkeys are in the zoo’s Louisiana Purchase Exhibit near the reptile building and prairie dog enclosure.

“All turkeys kind of have these cool physical features on them, and their heads are red, white, and blue, believe it or not, it’s another patriotic thing about the turkey,” explains Taylor. “But of course their head actually engorges in blood and it causes things to expand so they can look beautiful for the females - but the one thing, in particular, is this thing on their nose that becomes a snood as it gets blood in it and it grows to probably 3 or 4 inches long.”

And, of course, they fan out their tail feathers and puff up their chests too.

“They have this beautiful little beard in front which is pretty impressive it’s like hairs it looks like a beard and these gorgeous little spurs on their ankles,” says Taylor.

You can visit the zoo every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Fatal Crash
Vehicle crash claims life of teen in Ouachita Parish
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, La., were pronounced dead following...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 12/20

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
LIVE at 11 a.m.: New Orleans to announce Mardi Gras parade route changes
Michael Steven Placek, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested for attempted aggravated kidnapping of a...
Lafayette man accused of attempting to abduct 4-year-old
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast
We're meeting Benjamin, an eastern wild turkey, at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
Zoo Buddy: Turkeys!