Vehicle crash claims life of teen in Ouachita Parish

By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An unrestrained teenager was killed Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Ouachita Parish.

The Louisiana State Police released additional details about Monday’s crash that happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on US Hwy. 80.

Monroe – Earlier today, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on US Hwy. 80 at the intersection of Stubbs-Vinson Road.  This crash took the life of 17-year-old Logan Temple of Wisner.

The initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Temple, was traveling south on Stubbs-Vinson Road when he failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection with US Hwy. 80.  The Civic was struck in the driver’s side door by a 2020 Mack Dump truck that was traveling west on US Hwy. 80.

Temple, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.  A passenger inside the Civic, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.  The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.  A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash.  Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.  Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

This crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 57 fatal crashes resulting in 68 deaths.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

LDH warns of Omicron surge, urges people to wear masks indoors
