Suspects arrested in Sterlington, Lakeshore, Town & Country burglaries

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested three people in connection with several recent burglaries in the parish.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are Josiah Williams, 18, and two juveniles whose names are being withheld due to their age. The suspects were arrested on Dec. 17.

OPSO says they believe the suspects targeted vehicles in the Sterlington, Lakeshore, and Town & Country areas.

Williams has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of:

12 cts. of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

2 cts. of Theft of a Motor Vehicle

2 cts. of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

1 ct. of Possession of a Stolen Firearm

1 ct. of Simple theft

The two juveniles have been booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on the same charges as Williams plus the additional charge of Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are pending.

Authorities also have a request for people who leave valuables in their vehicles: Stop it.

And lock your car doors too.

