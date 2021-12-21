LDH warns of Omicron surge, urges people to wear masks while indoors

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Health officials are sounding the alarm on the Omicron variant in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) warned of the variants’ emergence during a Zoom call with the media on Dec. 20.

LDH is urging residents to take precautions as the state sees a nearly 60% rise in cases since last week.

“Unfortunately, it’s starting to take a turn that we don’t like to see,” said Theresa Sokol, Louisiana’s State Epidemiologist.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Dec. 20 that Omicron has become the dominant strain in the United States. Experts say that will soon be the case in Louisiana if it isn’t already.

“What we have seen is the beginning of a surge,” explained Catherine O’Neal, the Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lakes Hospital.

With Louisiana seeing an increase in hospitalizations over the past four days, experts say now is the time to take Omicron seriously.

“75% of our parishes are at substantial or high levels of community transmission,” explained Sokol.

To curb the surge ahead of the holidays, LDH is recommending people break out their masks again.

“Whether you are fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, boosted, or completely unvaccinated, we need to be masking in indoor public settings,” explained Sokol.

Officials are urging families to be careful this Christmas. They recommend downsizing gatherings as well as getting tested as much as possible.

“We want those to be tested before traveling, before gathering, and before again when you return,” Sokol told the media.

Health officials also recommend celebrating Christmas outdoors if possible.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.