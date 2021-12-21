Advertisement

Lafayette musician known for ‘Bunny Hop’ dies at 50

In a Facebook live posted by Paul Brown's close friend Todd Miles, the Entourage founding member described his grim diagnosis.(Facebook/Todd Miles)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafayette music community is mourning the loss of one of the founding members of Da Entourage, Paul “Bunny B” Brown.

Brown passed away after battling a longtime kidney illness. He was 50 years old.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Brown spoke to his fans from a hospital bed and said he had entered hospice care. He said his condition had deteriorated and doctors told he did not have much time left. Even still, Brown said he was “at peace” with his situation and proud of the work he had done to put a spotlight on Lafayette hip-hop.

*Viewer warning: The video below contains explicit language*

Real friends never die…. If anyone would like to help out with medical expenses for Kidney transplant cash app $BunyHop

Posted by Todd Miles on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Brown is most known for the 2003 smash hit “Bunny Hop” song and dance.

Cupid, real name Bryson Bernard, called Brown a “337 legend” while paying tribute to him on Facebook. He said without “Bunny Hop” there may never have been a “Cupid Shuffle.” He shared a video of one of Bunny B’s last performances on his Facebook page.

Gave you your flowers 💐 while you were here! RIP BUNNY B. Last lafayette performance ❤️

Posted by Bryson Bernard on Monday, December 20, 2021

As many of you know, I did a show at the Cajundome and Surprised the city bringing the Entourage back in Stage. Bunny...

Posted by Bryson Bernard on Monday, December 20, 2021

Brown was a graduate of Acadiana High School.

