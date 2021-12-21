Advertisement

Lafayette man accused of attempting to abduct 4-year-old

Michael Steven Placek, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested for attempted aggravated kidnapping of a...
Michael Steven Placek, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested for attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child. He is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child from a business in Scott on Monday.(Scott Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scott, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old child was nearly abducted from a business in Scott Monday, authorities said.

A Lafayette man allegedly took the child from inside a business and walked outside to a vehicle waiting in the parking lot before the grandmother realized what had happened and found the child with the man, according to information from the Scott Police Department.

Michael Steven Placek, 36, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child.

Scott police said the incident was captured on surveillance video around 9:26 a.m. Monday at a business in the 600 block of Westgate Road.

The video shows Placek talking to the child while the grandmother was shopping. When the grandmother’s back was turned, Placek allegedly took the child to a vehicle waiting for him in the parking lot.

However, the grandmother realized what happened and found the child and Placek outside, where Placek returned the child to the grandmother and left the parking lot, Scott police said.

Placek was detained after his vehicle was found with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center and Duson Police Department, Scott police said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Fatal Crash
Vehicle crash claims life of teen in Ouachita Parish
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, La., were pronounced dead following...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 12/20

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
LIVE at 11 a.m.: New Orleans to announce Mardi Gras parade route changes
We're meeting Benjamin, an eastern wild turkey, at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
Zoo Buddy: Turkeys!
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast
We're meeting Benjamin, an eastern wild turkey, at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
Zoo Buddy: Turkeys!