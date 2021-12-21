Affidavit: Man accused of raping girl tried to commit suicide

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators say a Bono man accused of raping a girl multiple times tried to kill himself after they say he took and failed a polygraph test.

According to court documents, the victim said during a Dec. 7 forensic interview with an Arkansas State Police’s Crimes Against Children Division investigator that 44-year-old Alfread Shane Prine raped her twice.

On Dec. 14, a Craighead County sheriff’s detective interviewed Prine about the allegations.

According to the affidavit, Prine denied ever being alone with the victim and having any sexual contact with her.

“He stated he wanted to clear his name,” the detective said. “I offered to provide a polygraph and he agreed to take one.”

Two days later, on Dec. 16, Detective Joe Robinson with the Jonesboro Police Department administered a polygraph.

According to the court records, “Prine had failed the questions of sexual contact and sexual intercourse.”

Following the polygraph, Prine agreed to meet with the sheriff’s detective but failed to show.

Fearing for Prine’s safety, the detective contacted Prine’s wife who reportedly said “he admitted to doing it and told her he was not going to prison and it was done.”

The detective went to Prine’s home where he found him in a trailer with a large cut “from his wrist to his forearm.”

According to the affidavit, “life-saving measures were taken” and Prine was sent to the hospital.

The following day, on Dec. 17, Prine reportedly told the detective “he didn’t want to go to prison and that he had tried to end it.”

Prine then refused a Mirandized interview.

A Craighead County district judge found probable cause that same day to charge Prine with rape and set his bond at $500,000.

Prine remains in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

