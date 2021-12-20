Advertisement

Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas

The couple’s 2-month-old was sent to an east Texas hospital
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were both pronounced dead...
By Alex Onken and Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A young Louisiana couple is dead following a crash over the weekend in east Texas.

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a crash just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, just south of Carthage.

According to the Texas Department of Safety, a pickup truck was towing a trailer north on US 59 in the left lane. A Mazda SUV was traveling west on Loop US 59 exit ramp, trying to turn on to US 59. The SUV then entered the intersection and was hit by the pickup truck.

The Wilkes’ 2-month-old was sent to an east Texas hospital for treatment.

The weather that night was clear, and the roadway was dry. Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup was also sent to an east Texas hospital for treatment.

