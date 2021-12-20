Advertisement

Two OMV locations closing in La. due to COVID

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least two Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations are closed until further notice due to “precautions related to COVID-19,” officials say.

The Chalmette location was closed Sunday at 7:45 p.m. and the Pineville location closed Monday around 1 p.m.

Customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were both pronounced dead...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Monroe police: Dispute over marijuana leads to shooting
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern