LSP troopers take steps to prevent holiday travel deadly crashes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers can expect to see more Louisiana State Police troopers on roadways this week.

It is part of an effort to prevent a repeat of Thanksgiving weekend, which was the deadliest weekend for traffic crashes in seven years.

Over and over again, troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes. LSP urges drivers to have a plan in place that includes always wearing your seat belt, never driving distracted or tired, and having a designated driver or an alternate ride home when consuming alcohol. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

“We see fatality crashes in both urban and rural parishes, and it’s the same combination of things, lack of seat belt use, impaired driving, and speed,” said Tpr. Taylor Scrantz with Louisiana State Police. “Distractions, in combination with those three things, are a recipe for disaster.”

Troopers added most deadly crashes are 100% preventable.

