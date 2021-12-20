Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices continue to decline

The average price of gasoline in Arkansas continues to fall.
The average price of gasoline in Arkansas continues to fall.(Source: WAFF)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas continues to fall.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of the state’s 1,826 stations, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 1.7 cents in the past week to $2.90.

Prices dropped 12.4 cents a gallon in the last week but remain 97.2 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average fell 2.9 cents a gallon to an average of $3.30.

“For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down.”

He predicts gas prices will continue to fall below their all-time high by the end of the week.

Once the holidays are over, De Haan expects motorists will see a “more noticeable hit on gasoline demand.”

Wherever your travels take you, use the Region 8 News Pump Patrol to find the cheapest prices.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Monroe police: Dispute over marijuana leads to shooting
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce
El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce closing for holiday season
Top health officials in Louisiana are sounding a warning heading into the holidays.
Latest COVID surge knocking at Louisiana’s door; health officials urge indoor masking
Omicron variant of COVID-19
Louisiana COVID cases start edging up again with omicron
At least two Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations are closed until further notice due...
Two OMV locations closing in La. due to COVID
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 12/20