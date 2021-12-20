Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old

Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.
Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.(NCMEC)
By Eric Franklin and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a Dallas-area teenager who is believed to have been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

KWTX reported she last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Hayley last was seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

The alert shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety contains no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Monroe police: Dispute over marijuana leads to shooting
File image of Scott Stone
Educator’s body recovered in wildlife refuge near Ark.-La. line
Two adults in a second vehicle were taken to the hospital. (File Image)
Vehicle crashes, spins into traffic in West Monroe, killing driver
Damage to the vehicle, possibly a black Kia, should be on the front and/or left driver’s side.
Woman killed on Hwy 165, Monroe police seek hit-and-run driver
Deontae Franklin, 20, of Monroe
Monroe man accused of sexual advances toward teen via Instagram

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
LSP unit
LSP troopers take steps to prevent holiday travel deadly crashes
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert issued for Dallas area teen
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough