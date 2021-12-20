Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Dallas area teen

14-year-old girl believed to have been abducted, Texas DPS says
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — Texas just issued a statewide Amber Alert for a Dallas area teenager who is believed to have been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, stands 5′,4″ tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Hayley last was seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

The alert shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety contains no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information about Hayley should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Monroe police: Dispute over marijuana leads to shooting
File image of Scott Stone
Educator’s body recovered in wildlife refuge near Ark.-La. line
Two adults in a second vehicle were taken to the hospital. (File Image)
Vehicle crashes, spins into traffic in West Monroe, killing driver
Damage to the vehicle, possibly a black Kia, should be on the front and/or left driver’s side.
Woman killed on Hwy 165, Monroe police seek hit-and-run driver
Deontae Franklin, 20, of Monroe
Monroe man accused of sexual advances toward teen via Instagram

Latest News

KNOE Saturday Forecast
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Mourners pay respects to former Saints player Glenn Foster, investigation into death continues
This was the 22nd Annual Christmas Giveaway
Local organization gives away bikes and bags of food for Christmas season
Deontae Franklin, 20, of Monroe
Monroe man accused of sexual advances toward teen via Instagram