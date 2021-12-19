Advertisement

Local organization gives away bikes and bags of food for Christmas season

This was the 22nd Annual Christmas Giveaway
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local organization called Positive Enterprise for Empowering the People, also known as PEEP is spreading Christmas joy for its 22nd year. The company gave away 50 bicycles to children between the ages of three to five years old at the Benoit Recreation Center.

Christmas is a time when many people open their hearts to help others. In Monroe, the PEEP organization provided families with more than 100 bags of food and gifts for children. One kid shared her wish list hoping for more than something for herself.

“I asked for a hoverboard, a new house for my mom, and a car,” said Miracle Matthews, a bike recipient. When she was asked how it made her feel to receive a new bike she said, “It made me happy.”

The PEEP organization’s President Kenneth Wilson says it was important to give families some of the things they need. He says the organizers gifted the community with a holiday meal, including a pre-cooked ham.

“Certainly, we thought about the Christmas season, Thanksgiving to be a blessing to the people of Monroe. I’m humbled, not only to give back but to ask others to make a difference and they open their hearts, their wallets, and open their purses,” he said.

Wilson says he’s grateful for the people who stepped up to make this event a success because it truly takes a village to raise a child. Volunteers say the love extends beyond this event.

“It’s just an honor to be a part of this organization because he’s always concerned about the community and that’s what I really like about being a member of this organization, PEEP organization,” said Earnest Johnson, a PEEP organization volunteer.

Wilson says this tradition will live on and each year he hopes it becomes bigger and better so he can bless more families.

