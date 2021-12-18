Advertisement

Universities receive $10 million to fund teacher education

Five Mississippi universities are receiving nearly $10 million from the state to cover tuition for aspiring educators.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Five Mississippi universities are receiving nearly $10 million from the state to cover tuition for aspiring educators.

The “Mississippi Teacher Residency Program” is part of an effort to address the state’s teacher shortage. According to a Department of Education survey, there were 3,036 certified teacher vacancies in Mississippi’s public schools from Aug. 21 to Oct. 11.

The grants will cover tuition and expenses for up to 240 people seeking a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education.

They are being funded by American Rescue Plan dollars. The money will be split between Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University.

