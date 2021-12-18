Part 2: Rep. Letlow explains Parents’ Bill of Rights

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow is calling on Congress to pass a bill she authored, called the Parents’ Bill of Rights. The bill is focused on five key components.

Parents have the right to know what their children are being taught Parents have the right to be heard Parents have the right to see the school’s budget and spending Parents have the right to protect their child’s privacy Parents have the right to keep their children safe

Letlow spoke exclusively to KNOE following an event at the Monroe Chamber of Commerce on December 17.

“They should be able to see what is there,” Congresswoman Letlow told KNOE. “All of that will be for public consumption. To see what is actually in their library.”

After several high-profile cases of parents finding books they believed were inappropriate in school libraries, Congresswoman Letlow said it’s time for schools to be more transparent.

Critics have noted that some of the books have to do with issues of race and diversity. Letlow said the goal isn’t necessarily to remove books, just to give parents a say.

“If they find something that they don’t like, they have the right to go to the school board and voice their concerns,” explained Letlow.

Another component of the legislation is ensuring schools are more transparent about any potential violence or bullying.

“I would like for any violent act that happens on a school campus, that information be given to parents,” said Congresswoman Letlow. “They have a right to know that.”

Following incidents of children being vaccinated at schools without parental consent, Letlow wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“Parents should absolutely know before anything medical happens with their children,” Letlow told KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander. “They should absolutely give their consent first. Nothing should happen medically to a child without their parents giving consent and knowing about it.”

Letlow hopes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings the bill to the floor for a vote.

