Part 1: Rep. Julia Letlow explains Parents’ Bill of Rights

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow (R-La.) is calling on Congress to pass a bill she authored, called the Parents’ Bill of Rights. The bill is focused on five key components.

Parents have the right to know what their children are being taught Parents have the right to be heard Parents have the right to see the school’s budget and spending Parents have the right to protect their child’s privacy Parents have the right to keep their children safe

Letlow spoke exclusively to KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander following an event at the Monroe Chamber of Commerce on December 17.

“I think the pandemic brought to light for a lot of parents how important it is for us to have an active role in our children’s education,” Congresswoman Letlow told KNOE.

Letlow wants to ensure parents across the country have access to their child’s education materials.

“That parent should have the right to view their children’s curriculum if they so desire,” explained the freshman lawmaker. “If they see something they have an issue with, they should be able to lawfully go to their school board and voice their concerns.”

U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) says he hasn’t read the legislation but likes the idea.

“We want parents to be more involved with their kids,” said Senator Kennedy. “We want parents to be more involved in their kids’ education.”

The legislation calls for school districts to publish a budget for every school in their jurisdiction. Letlow says people have the right to know exactly what their money is being spent on.

“It’s important because these are taxpayers’ dollars going to a public school, so there needs to be transparency,” explained Letlow. “That’s all this legislation is asking for. To make sure that parents have that transparency to know what the budget is and what that money is being spent on.”

In 2014, Louisiana passed a similar law. When asked if the issue should be handled by individual states, Letlow said no.

“We see a federal overreach,” Letlow told KNOE. “We see it happening in our public schools. I noticed it was working in Lousiana. It needed to happen on a federal level.”

