Monroe police: Dispute over marijuana leads to shooting

By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One man was shot Friday afternoon.

Monroe police were called to a local hospital on Dec. 17, 2021, around 5:00 p.m. in reference to a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his face, according to a news release from MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall.

In the news release sent to KNOE 8 News, it states that the victim told Monroe police he was on his front porch at the 5300 block of Desiard Street when he was struck by a bullet. In the victim’s initial statement, he was not sure who shot him.

Officers confirmed that the shooting occurred inside the victim’s residence after a further investigation and finding evidence from the scene.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Francis Medical Center.

Authorities say the victim was uncooperative and did not wish to pursue charges on the suspect and give out a proper name. Fendall says Monroe police discovered the incident stemmed from an argument over marijuana.

