Monroe man accused of sexual advances toward teen via Instagram

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a mother of a 14-year-old juvenile revolving around sexually charged communication on the social media app, Instagram.

According to documents obtained from the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court, authorities received the mother’s complaint on Oct. 22, 2021. The documents state that the suspect was using the Instagram handle (@taetae_franklin3x) to send messages to the teen.

The suspect was identified as Deontae Franklin, 20, of Monroe.

Court records say, investigators secured copies of the messages for evidence and prepared a search warrant for the suspect’s Instagram account. The search warrant was presented to Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wilson Rambo. After the search warrant received the appropriate signatures, it was served upon the social media company via its secured law enforcement portal.

Instagram complied with the search warrant and provided OPSO investigators with the contents from Franklin’s account, which included inappropriate and sexually charged messages.

The victim’s identity will not be released. However, documents from the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court say the victim declined all of Franklin’s sexual advances and told him how young she was at the beginning of the conversation.

On Oct. 19, 2021, Franklin was arrested for possession of a gun on a school’s campus, court records stated.

Franklin was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of computer-aided solicitation of a minor on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

