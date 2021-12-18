Advertisement

Monroe man accused of sexual advances toward teen via Instagram

Deontae Franklin, 20, of Monroe
Deontae Franklin, 20, of Monroe(Courtesy: OPSO)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a mother of a 14-year-old juvenile revolving around sexually charged communication on the social media app, Instagram.

According to documents obtained from the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court, authorities received the mother’s complaint on Oct. 22, 2021. The documents state that the suspect was using the Instagram handle (@taetae_franklin3x) to send messages to the teen.

The suspect was identified as Deontae Franklin, 20, of Monroe.

Court records say, investigators secured copies of the messages for evidence and prepared a search warrant for the suspect’s Instagram account. The search warrant was presented to Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wilson Rambo. After the search warrant received the appropriate signatures, it was served upon the social media company via its secured law enforcement portal.

Instagram complied with the search warrant and provided OPSO investigators with the contents from Franklin’s account, which included inappropriate and sexually charged messages.

The victim’s identity will not be released. However, documents from the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court say the victim declined all of Franklin’s sexual advances and told him how young she was at the beginning of the conversation.

On Oct. 19, 2021, Franklin was arrested for possession of a gun on a school’s campus, court records stated.

Franklin was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of computer-aided solicitation of a minor on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Scott Stone
Educator’s body recovered in wildlife refuge near Ark.-La. line
Damage to the vehicle, possibly a black Kia, should be on the front and/or left driver’s side.
Woman killed on Hwy 165, Monroe police seek hit-and-run driver
Two adults in a second vehicle were taken to the hospital. (File Image)
Vehicle crashes, spins into traffic in West Monroe, killing driver
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Man arrested on outstanding warrants after seen posing with Santa at the mall
Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Graphic photos of unconscious victims, sleeping meds found in former pastor’s home, prosecutors say

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Monroe police: Dispute over marijuana leads to shooting
Congresswoman Julia Letlow
Part 2: Rep. Letlow explains Parents’ Bill of Rights
Part Two: Rep. Letlow explains Parents’ Bill of Rights
Part Two: Rep. Letlow explains Parents’ Bill of Rights
Judge Vanessa Harris
La. Supreme Court appoints first African American judge, Southern alum to replace Odinet in Lafayette City Court