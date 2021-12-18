Mississippi training inmates for welding careers

JACKSON, Miss. - A new program will give Mississippi inmates more opportunities for a high-paying career after serving their time.

Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain and staff on Friday unveiled a Mobile Welding Training Center in Jackson.

The 53-foot-long, 18-wheel trailer houses eight high-tech welding simulators where inmates can train for welding careers.

And, since the unit is mobile, it will be moved around for use at all the state’s correctional facilities. The state’s Re-Entry Programs deputy commissioner, Pedro Moreno, said both men and women are eligible.

It’s starting at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, where about 100 women have applied so far. After training is complete and the inmates are paroled, the corrections department will help with job placement.

