Woman killed on Hwy 165, Monroe police seek hit-and-run driver

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are trying to find the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a young woman.

Police say it happened on Dec. 6, 2021, shortly after 9 p.m. They say Janecia Walker was walking along Highway 165 when she was hit by a vehicle. She was found a short time later but died at a local hospital.

Police said a vehicle part was located and possibly appears to be from a black Kia. Damage to the vehicle should be on the front and/or left driver’s side.

Surveillance cameras are being extensively reviewed. Police add:

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.

