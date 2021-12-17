Advertisement

Vehicle crashes, spins into traffic in West Monroe, killing driver

Two adults in a second vehicle were taken to the hospital. (File Image)
Two adults in a second vehicle were taken to the hospital. (File Image)(WILX)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A crash on Interstate 20 in West Monroe has left one person dead and two adults hospitalized.

According to West Monroe police, it happened on Dec. 17 at 11:04 a.m. at the Stella/Mill exit.

Police said the driver of a westbound 2007 Hyundai Sonata hit a crash-dampening barrier called an impact attenuator, but subsequently spun around and into the path of a 2016 Dodge Ram. The two vehicles hit each other head-on.

The driver of the Sonata was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s office. He was identified as Kenneth Mansfield, 57, of Monroe.

Police said the two adults in the front seat of the truck sustained significant injuries and were taken to Glenwood Regional Medical Center for tests. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police said a 7-year-old passenger in the back seat was not injured.

Police added that toxicology results are pending, but impairment is not suspected at this time. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of Scott Stone
Educator’s body recovered in wildlife refuge near Ark.-La. line
Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Graphic photos of unconscious victims, sleeping meds found in former pastor’s home, prosecutors say
The fire was one of two involving fatalities in northeast Louisiana on Dec. 15.
Unattended cooking blamed for fatal Ouachita Parish fire
John Henry Newton
Monroe man arrested 30+ times now jailed on kidnapping charge
FILE IMAGE
UPDATE: Victim identified in Richland Parish fatal fire

Latest News

Damage to the vehicle, possibly a black Kia, should be on the front and/or left driver’s side.
Woman killed on Hwy 165, Monroe police seek hit-and-run driver
File image of Scott Stone
Educator’s body recovered in wildlife refuge near Ark.-La. line
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 12/16
Authorities found the body of former educator Scott Stone
- Missing man Scott Stone