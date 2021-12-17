Vehicle crashes, spins into traffic in West Monroe, killing driver

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A crash on Interstate 20 in West Monroe has left one person dead and two adults hospitalized.

According to West Monroe police, it happened on Dec. 17 at 11:04 a.m. at the Stella/Mill exit.

Police said the driver of a westbound 2007 Hyundai Sonata hit a crash-dampening barrier called an impact attenuator, but subsequently spun around and into the path of a 2016 Dodge Ram. The two vehicles hit each other head-on.

The driver of the Sonata was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s office. He was identified as Kenneth Mansfield, 57, of Monroe.

Police said the two adults in the front seat of the truck sustained significant injuries and were taken to Glenwood Regional Medical Center for tests. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police said a 7-year-old passenger in the back seat was not injured.

Police added that toxicology results are pending, but impairment is not suspected at this time. The investigation continues.

