Richwood Board of Alderpersons approve budget after months of trying

Richwood, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood finally has a budget. After eight months of trying, the Board of Alderpersons has approved Mayor Gerald Brown’s budget proposal for the fiscal year, which began on July 1, 2021.

“I’m excited and relieved that we were able to come to an agreement on this and not have to do some things that had already been mentioned by Baton Rouge,” Mayor Brown told KNOE.

The state had threatened fiscal administration and even malfeasance in office charges for alderpersons who refused to pass a budget.

Mayor Brown says the difference this time was the vote of confidence voters gave him on December 11, when an effort to recall Brown failed.

“Honestly, I think getting past the recall had a lot to do with,” explained Mayor Brown. “I think folks are just ready to move in a positive direction.”

Alderman Wilbert Reed along with Alderpersons Wysinger Cleveland and Leola Keys, who didn’t show up to Thursday’s meeting, have voted against the budget for over six months.

“We had to get some things lined out,” explained Reed. “For example, we did get the money in the budget for the police officers that we asked for, and we are also getting some judgments paid.”

In passing a budget, Richwood will remain in compliance with the state. This allows them to apply for state and federal grants.

“We are going to be in the pool for that kind of stuff right now,” Mayor Brown explained. “We are not going to be at the back of the line, but we are going to try and put ourselves at the front of the line.”

After months of contention, Alderpersons and the Mayor are hoping they can mend their relationship.

“We got a budget,” Alderman Reed told KNOE. “Maybe we can move forward.”

KNOE reached out to Aldepersons Cleveland and Keys to see why they didn’t attend the meeting. Alderman Cleveland said he was at work. Alderperson Keys said she was sick.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.