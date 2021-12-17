Ouachita Parish educator missing after scouting hunting spot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man who served as coach and principal in Ouachita Parish has been reported missing.

According to information obtained by KNOE, Scott Stone was out scouting a location for hunting north of Monroe and failed to return. Stone was reported missing by family members.

Authorities are now searching for signs of the 60-year-old educator around the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge.

His truck was located near Alabama Landing, on the Union Parish side of the Ouachita River.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates tells us the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries is the lead agency on the search.

Stone coached at West Monroe and Cedar Creek. He also spent time as principal of the Ouachita Parish Alternative Center.

