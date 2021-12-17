Advertisement

Bastrop Civil Service Board selects new member

This vote comes just a day ahead of a crucial hearing for an ousted police officer
Dr. Destinee Matthews, a native of Bastrop, is sworn in as the newest Bastrop Civil Service...
Dr. Destinee Matthews, a native of Bastrop, is sworn in as the newest Bastrop Civil Service Board member.(Jasmine Anderson)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Civil Service Board has approved a new member. Dr. Destinee Matthews was sworn in Thursday night. She replaces Patricia Whaley. whose term ended last week. The mayor says Dr. Matthews’ background makes her the perfect fit.

“Well, tomorrow, she has a hearing before her. But as you noted, when I was speaking, she has a background in criminal justice. So, she has proven herself academically and I believe she will be able to navigate through all the details. And her oath speaks to it, fair and impartial, and that’s what this is all about. Being able to look at the rules and regulations and apply the law appropriately,” said Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive.

This decision comes just hours before the appeal hearing of an officer trying to get his job back. Christopher Releford was fired in October for payroll fraud. Board members hear his case Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Henry Newton
Monroe man arrested 30+ times now jailed on kidnapping charge
Police lights
Miss. men accused of carjacking 73-year-old at Well Rd. Circle K
Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Graphic photos of unconscious victims, sleeping meds found in former pastor’s home, prosecutors say
The fire was one of two involving fatalities in northeast Louisiana on Dec. 15.
Unattended cooking blamed for fatal Ouachita Parish fire
File Photo -
Two cited for deer hunting violations in Winn Parish

Latest News

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border
Sports Director Aaron Dietrich details Neville star and LSU signee Will Campbell’s decision to...
The Tale of a Tiger: Will Campbell
Sports Director Aaron Dietrich details Neville star and LSU signee Will Campbell’s decision to...
The Tale of a Tiger: Will Campbell
This may cause North Louisiana to lose a district
Governor Edwards is pursuing two minority Congressional Districts