Bastrop Civil Service Board selects new member

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Civil Service Board has approved a new member. Dr. Destinee Matthews was sworn in Thursday night. She replaces Patricia Whaley. whose term ended last week. The mayor says Dr. Matthews’ background makes her the perfect fit.

“Well, tomorrow, she has a hearing before her. But as you noted, when I was speaking, she has a background in criminal justice. So, she has proven herself academically and I believe she will be able to navigate through all the details. And her oath speaks to it, fair and impartial, and that’s what this is all about. Being able to look at the rules and regulations and apply the law appropriately,” said Bastrop Mayor Betty Alford-Olive.

This decision comes just hours before the appeal hearing of an officer trying to get his job back. Christopher Releford was fired in October for payroll fraud. Board members hear his case Friday morning at 10 a.m.

